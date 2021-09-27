Mid America Pet Food Header
Airplane And Car Crash In Cherokee County

At 4:30 Sunday afternoon, a plane crashed five miles north of New Summerfield in Cherokee County. The Cessna 182 single-engine plane traveled from the Cherokee County airport to a private landing strip on CR-4716. Due to a strong tailwind, the aircraft traveled through a barbwire fence before striking several trees. The pilot, Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup, was transported to UT-Health East Texas–Jacksonville in stable condition.

Last Friday night at 9:38, there was a one-vehicle fatal crash on US-69 approximately four miles south of Jacksonville in Cherokee County. The Mazda M3S was traveling southbound on US-69 at an unsafe speed as it entered a left-hand curve. As a result, it went off the roadway to the west, where it struck several trees. Judge tony Johnson pronounced the unrestrained driver, Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rusk, at the scene.

