A&M-Commerce Offers Free Tax Filing Services Through IRS VITA Program

COMMERCE, TX—The College of Business at Texas A&M University-Commerce is simplifying the tax filing process for many Northeast Texas residents with its renewed participation in a federal assistance program.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is a grant-funded initiative from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that supports free tax preparation services for underserved individuals through various partner organizations. This program helps low-to-moderate income individuals, persons with disabilities, the elderly, limited English speakers and others file their taxes each year.

A&M-Commerce, which has offered VITA services in the past, is reentering the program and administering tax filing assistance through the College of Business. The services will be free and performed virtually, so no travel to the A&M-Commerce campus is necessary.

Accounting and Finance Professor Michael Opara touted the benefits of offering these services to people who would not normally be able to easily receive them.

“Together with our volunteer faculty and students, we are excited to support the College of Business in offering this important free service to our community here in Northeast Texas,” Opara said. “This will enable our community members to further benefit from government services that would otherwise be inaccessible.”

Scott Wheeler, dean of the College of Business, echoed many of these sentiments, stating that the college is eager to serve area residents.

“We are pleased that the College of Business at A&M-Commerce can leverage the expertise of our faculty and students to provide this direct and meaningful service to the citizens of Northeast Texas,” Wheeler said. “We strive not just to teach, but also to serve. A&M-Commerce will be the sole provider of VITA services in Northeast Texas, furthering our position as the leading higher education institution in the region.“

The service period runs from January 10 to July 25, 2024, and will be open during weekdays. The following categories are eligible to receive tax filing assistance from A&M-Commerce via the VITA program:

Households with $60,000 annual income or less

College/university students

People with disabilities

Limited English-speakers

Senior citizens

For more information, including the steps to receive assistance and what documents to bring to your virtual session, visit the A&M-Commerce VITA Services webpage.