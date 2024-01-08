Gala Silent Auction Item Honors Breast Cancer Patients

Sulphur Springs, TX – There is a special silent auction item at this year’s Gala, the proceeds of which will be used to help fund In My Closet. In My Closet provides items to local women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Several months ago, Linda Taylor contacted the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation about the possibility of donating a quilt to benefit breast cancer patients. She had made a lovely pink creation that, as a 15-year breast cancer survivor, she wanted to benefit other local women through its sale.

Linda discussed her idea with Kayla Price from the Foundation. With the 18th Annual Gala on the horizon, the two decided to put the quilt in the silent auction and earmark the proceeds for In My Closet.

In My Closet provides free supplies to Hopkins County women undergoing breast cancer treatment as well as survivors. Items such as free wigs, wig accessories, hats, scarves, mastectomy bras, and breast prosthetics are available at no charge to the recipient. All this is made possible through the fundraising efforts of the Foundation and donors such as Linda.

Linda entered Pink Power, as the quilt is titled, in a few quilt shows. Then, on December 11, Linda presented her quilt to Kayla at a meeting of the Lone Star Quilt Guild as part of their Christmas celebration.

To bid on this beauty, and to support the Foundation in its effort to assist breast cancer survivors, visit LOLGala2024.givesmart.com then click on Browse, Bid, and Buy. Bidding will start on Monday, January 22 and close at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.

The Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that is governed by a local board of directors. The Foundation has served Hopkins County healthcare for 27 years.

Photo: Quilter Linda Taylor displays her breast cancer quilt. Pink Power, as the quilt is named, will be auctioned off as part of the silent auction at the Foundation’s Gala to benefit In My Closet’s programs for local breast cancer patients and survivors. Visit LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com for more information.