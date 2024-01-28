A&M-Texarkana Has New Partnership

A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Texarkana Aluminum, Inc.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and TCI Texarkana, Inc. dba Texarkana Aluminum, Inc. have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Texarkana Aluminum employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The university officially launched the partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on January 22, 2024. The signing ceremony took place on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus.

“We are proud to add Texarkana Aluminum as a priority workforce partner,” said A&M President Dr. Ross Alexander. “We will not only provide a pathway to degree attainment for their employees, but we will also collaborate directly with them to craft innovative curricula in Industrial and Metallurgical Engineering.”

“We are looking towards the collaboration with TAMUT to develop the core of graduates that Texarkana Aluminum needs to build an ecosystem in aluminum product manufacturing in the region,” said Ian Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Texarkana Aluminum. “We are thankful for the spirit of cooperation and enthusiasm of Dr. Alexander and his team. We look forward to supporting the development of the program, rolling it out to our employees, and welcoming students for experiential learning.”

Under the terms of the new partnership, all full-time employees of Texarkana Aluminum will receive a 25% tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they enrolled in at least six hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and other educational partnerships, please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

A&M-Texarkana Announces Record Number of Students for Spring Semester

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced record enrollment for a spring semester with the academic term that began on January 16, 2024. The enrollment for the spring term registers 5% higher than the spring term in 2023. University officials believe the increase in enrollment is due to several academic partnerships recently formed by the university and new scholarship initiatives that make attending A&M-Texarkana more affordable.

In recent weeks, the university has finalized a dozen partnerships with large employers and educational institutions providing tuition discounts to their employees who enroll. “The forging of several recent university corporate and community partnerships has driven our enrollment increase,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “We are honored to serve as an educational solutions provider for employers throughout the region.”

The current spring enrollment surpasses the previous record for enrollment in a spring term, which the university established in 2021. “We are excited to see a 5% increase and record enrollment for this year’s spring semester,” said Venus Lillis, Associate Vice President of Enrollment and Student Engagement. “We have several new scholarships in place that make earning a high-quality A&M-Texarkana degree even more affordable than before.”

“We are pleased to celebrate record University enrollment for a spring term,” added President Alexander. “The A&M-Texarkana brand is ascendant, and we are just starting!”

For additional information about university partnerships and scholarships, to schedule a visit, or to apply, visit www.tamut.edu.