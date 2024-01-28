NTCC – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band

Bands have covered The Beatles for decades, but none like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band. Imagine the music of the Fab Four shaken up with infusions of Bluegrass and jazz and topped off with a classical twist. The result is a satisfying musical cocktail coming to the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College!

This exceptional event performance is on Friday, February 9, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children and NTCC students with a valid ID. Drs. Mary White and Brad Scharf are the performers’ sponsors.

“I would never have imagined The Beatles would blend well with Bluegrass, but Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band completely pulls it off. These gentlemen are fantastic musicians, and their unique performance will blow you away,” Carolyn Franks, Director of the Whatley Center, said.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band’s repertoire features new and innovative takes on songs like Eleanor Rigby, Back in the U.S.S.R, Come Together, Blackbird, and many more. Tickets are available at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903-434-8181.