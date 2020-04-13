Antibody Tests For Coronavirus Could Be Available Soon

National health officials hope to have an antibody available this week to test for the coronavirus. The test is crucial, according to Dr. Neale Chumbler, Dean of the College of Health and Public Service at UNT because it can tell the protection a person is possibly getting if re-infected. He says the test is perfect for people like nurses and doctors who are on the front lines. Chumbler says the test also aids in social tracking, which allows identification of those at higher risk of contracting the virus because of someone with which they may have come into contact.