Appellate Judges Considering New Texas Immigration Law

https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-company-chosen-to-build-border-wall-part-in-texas/

Texas’s controversial new immigration law will remain on hold while judges on the nation’s most conservative federal appeals court debate the merits. Opponents are glad the legislation, which allows local cops to arrest anybody they believe crossed the border illegally, is getting a thorough review. El Paso County Commissioner David Stout says that, if the court follows precedent, the law will be shot down.  Attorneys for the State of Texas pushed back against suggestions that it will lead to racial profiling. Officers, they argued, would have to see someone cross the border illegally to make an arrest.

