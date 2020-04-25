April 28 Deadline For East Texas Giving Day

Paris Junior College and the PJC Memorial Foundation will join eight other local non-profit organizations for the official East Texas Giving Day (ETGD) on Tuesday, April 28. Due to the COVID-19 virus, giving has been jump-started as the website allowed advanced gifts over the last two weeks.

Donations are especially important right now as a critical relief fund provides PJC students with emergency resources, including access to laptop computers and wifi hotspots providing Internet as well as helping with unmet student needs throughout the year. The College’s specific link is www.easttexasgivingday.org/pjc , but all organizations can be reached by searching this website.

“PJC is grateful to those donors who have supported the College on East Texas Giving Day in the last two years and we welcome your participation again,” said PJC President, Dr. Pam Anglin. “Your gift allows the College to have a greater impact for our students as we move forward in these challenging times.”

ETGD success for PJC is enhanced by a generous matching gift from an anonymous donor for the third year. The first $5,000 in gifts received for the 2020 effort will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Some advanced gifts have been made to date and donors will have until midnight, April 28 to participate.

East Texas Community Foundation of Tyler makes ETGD possible in 32 north and east Texas counties with over 190 non-profit organizations taking part this year. During the last two virtual events, 57 percent of all donors used their smartphones to make a commitment. Gift levels start at $10 this year. Other Lamar County based organizations taking part are: Texas Dream Center, Texas Ramp Project, CitySquare Paris, The Salvation Army, Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity, Northeast Texas Trail Coalition, Lighthouse for Christ Mission, and United Way of Lamar County.

The website will be live now through midnight on Tuesday, April 28, 24 hours a day. Donors are emailed a receipt once the gifting process is complete, according to Derald Bulls, PJC Director of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs. Those preferring to make a gift by check should notify him and he arrange to either pick it up or provide mailing information. To be included for the College’s match, donations must be received before 5 p.m. on April 28. Every gift to PJC is tax deductible.

To track total donations, follow East Texas Giving Day on PJC’s Facebook page or the East Texas Giving Day or East Texas Community Foundation Facebook page. Look for updates on Twitter at @ParisJC, #ETGivingDay @ETCFGives