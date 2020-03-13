Area Coronavirus- Related Postponements

If you learn of event cancellations or delays, or of institutional or workplace delays or closures, please email us myevent@easttexasradio.com

Anna ISD – Spring Break Extended for 1 week. Classes resume on Monday, March 23

Caddo Mills ISD-Spring Break Extended for 1 week. Classes resume on Monday, March 23

Choctaw Casino and Resort – Durant has postponed Carrie Underwood’s concert scheduled at the venue Saturday. It was rescheduled for September 11.

Clarksville ISD – Spring Break Extended for 1 week. Classes resume on Monday, March 23

Deport Volunteer Fire Department is postponing its fundraising meal and auction that was scheduled for Saturday night.

Detroit ISD -Spring Break Extended for 1 week. Classes resume on Monday, March 23.

Hugo Parkinson Support meeting scheduled for tomorrow at Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way, has been canceled due to the Coronavirus. Their meeting place is on lockdown.

All Lamar County School Districts have extended their Spring Breaks by 1 week. Classes at the Paris ISD, North Lamar ISD, Chisum ISD and Prairiland ISD campuses will resume Monday, March 23.

Sulphur Springs ISD – Spring Break Extended for 1 week. Classes resume Monday, March 23. All extracuricular, UIL and Athletics cancelled.