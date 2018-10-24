Area Volleyball Teams Headed to Playoffs Plus Sox Win Game One in Today’s Sports

The volleyball regular season concluded last night. The Paris Lady Cats took down Pleasant Grove in five sets. Paris dropped the first two sets before winning the final three.

Across town the North Lamar Pantherettes took down liberty Eylau in three straight sets.

Chisum also won last night as they defeated Chapel Hill in four sets. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Lady Mustangs.

Commerce had to come from behind late to defeat Mt. Vernon on five sets. The win causes Co-district champions between them and Prairiland. The two teams will flip a coin for playoff seeding.

From the area Detroit and Rivercrest also made the playoffs. The Bi-District games will be played next Monday and Tuesday.

World Series game 1 goes to Boston as they beat the Dodgers 8–4. The big blow cane in the 7th inning when Eduardo Nunez hit a three run homer over the green monster. Game 2 is tonight and will feature Hyun-Jin Ryu vs David Price.

And the Dallas Stars ended their three game losing streak as they defeated the LA Kings 4–2 at home. Ben Bishop had 31 saves for Dallas as four different players scored goals. Dallas will host Anaheim on Thursday night.

The New Orleans Saints added to their aggressive flurry of trades this year by sending fourth- and seventh-round draft picks to the New York Giants for cornerback Eli Apple on Tuesday. The fourth-round pick is in the 2019 draft and the seventh-round pick is a 2020 selection.

Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch “mumbling incoherently,” according to court records. The 24-year-old Kelly posted $2,500 bond and was released later Tuesday.

A University of Utah track athlete was shot and killed Monday night, the school announced. Lauren McCluskey, a senior communication major from Pullman, Washington, was found dead in the back seat of a parked car near a residential hall on campus. She was 21. The suspect believed to be responsible for her death, Melvin Rowland, a registered sex offender, killed himself a short time later following a police pursuit. Rowland and McCluskey had a prior romantic relationship. Rowland was 37.

A grievance filed against the Cincinnati Bengals on behalf of Eric Reid was denied by an independent arbitrator. The NFL Players Association filed the grievance on behalf of Reid after Bengals owner Mike Brown reportedly asked if Reid would continue kneeling during the national anthem. Reid was brought in by the Bengals for a free-agent visit at the time but was not signed. The grievance argued that the Bengals negotiated in bad faith because the team had no intention to sign Reid if he said he would continue to kneel — despite the fact that standing for the national anthem is not mandated in the collective bargaining agreement. The arbitrator ruled the Bengals were within their rights to ask if Reid would continue to kneel

Here is this week’s High School Football schedule: Mt Pleasant is at home with Lindale at 7:30pm on KLAKE 977, Pittsburg will host Gilmer on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs will travel to Greenville on STAR 959, Daingerfield is at Waskom, Hughes Springs will host Redwater, Mt Vernon is at home against Hooks, Paul Pewitt will host Elysian Fields and Rivercrest is at home against Boles.