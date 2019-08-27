

Joint Agenda Northeast Texas Economic Development District and Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting August 29, 2019.

The Northeast Texas Economic Development District (NETEDD), and Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions. Northeast Texas Economic Development District (NETEDD) Agenda Items

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the North East Texas Economic Development District (NETEDD) Committee meeting held Thursday, April 25,2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. (see page 4)

Item 5. Review and comment on NETEDD CEDS Community Survey. (see page 8; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown) Item 6. Discussion of NETEDD portion of ATCOG FY 2020 draft budget. (Handouts to be provided at a meeting; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown) This concludes all NETEDD agenda items. ATCOG Executive Committee Agenda Items Review and Comment

Item 7. Review and consider consent agenda items (See page 14; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown): • Approve the minutes as submitted for the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee meeting held Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. (page 15) • Approve the minutes as resubmitted for the ATCOG Executive Committee meeting held Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. (page 18) • Acceptance of the minutes for the Solid Waste Advisory Committee meeting held August 13, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, TX. (page 22) • Ratify the Interlocal Agreement between ATCOG and the Public Safety Office of the Governor (OOG), which oversees the Criminal Justice and Homeland Security Divisions of the OOG. (Addendum page 1) •

Ratify Texas Commission Environmental Quality Cooperative Reimbursement Contract with ATCOG. (Addendum page. 33)

Item 8. Executive Director Report (For information only; see page 24; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown) • Indirect Finance Reports (page 25) • Confirmation of Filing of Form 990 (page 31) • Criminal History Disposition Report (page 33)

Item 9. Review and comment on the proposed major amendment to a Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit for Campbell Soup Company, LLC to authorize the addition of a water quality monitoring Page 1 station in Smith Creek upstream of the discharge into Smith Creek, Lamar County, TX. (See page 34; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 10. Review and comment on renewal for NETEX Composting, Inc. to authorize the continued operation of The Stouts Creek Composting Facility in Pickton, Hopkins County, Texas (See page 36; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange).

Item 11. Review and comment on a CLASS 3 MODIFICATION by US Steel Tubular Products, Inc., 6866 US Highway 59 South, Lone Star, Morris County, TX., to authorize the reduction in groundwater monitoring frequency. (See page 38; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 12. Review and comment on amendment of Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) permit for Paris Generation, LP to authorize continued operation of the Paris Energy Center in Paris, Lamar County, Texas. (See page 40; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 13. Review and comment on the significant revision of federal operating permit for West Fraser, Inc., to authorize the operation of a sawmill and planing mill facility located at 1345 US Highway 82 East in New Boston, Bowie County, Texas. (See page 42; to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

Item 14. Review and comment on an application by the Central Arkansas Development Council to the Department of Health and Human Services for a Community Services Block Grant in the amount of $2,684,924.00 for support programs that work towards family self-reliance, alleviate poverty and promotes community participation to very low-income residents in Arkansas. (See page 44; to be presented by staff member Toni Lindsey) Regular Business

Item 15. Review and consider approval of an agreement with Eagleview, dba Pictometry, to provide region-wide aerial imagery services. (See page 48; to be presented by staff member Rea Washington)

Item 16. Review and consider approval of a one-year extension to the ATCOG agreement with Guaranty Bank & Trust to provide banking services beginning October 1, 2019, and extending through September 30, 2020. (See page 65; to be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel) Other Business

Item 17. Review and consider authorizing the ATCOG Executive Director to execute IRS Form 2848 Power of Attorney, which will allow TML to communicate directly with the IRS regarding a TML administrative error when filing 1095-C forms. (See page 66; to be presented by staff member Leslie McBride)

Item 18. Discussion of FY 2020 draft budget. (Handouts to be provided at the meeting; to be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown) Executive Closed Session

Item 19. The Executive Committee will recess the Open Session and go into Executive Closed Session to discuss personnel matters as allowed in the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section 551.074, Personnel Matters; annual evaluation of the Executive Director. Open Session/Regular Business

Item 20. The Executive Committee will reconvene in Open Session and take action on Item 19 above, as necessary. Announcements Page 2 The National Association of Development Organizations Annual Training Conference (NADO ATC) will be Saturday, October 19 – Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. (See page 79) Round 2 of public meetings for the TxDOT TTP-2050 will occur Tuesday, October 8 in Tyler and Wednesday, October 9 in Arlington. (See page 82) Workforce CEOs meeting will be held immediately following this meeting. Judges, please reconvene at the front of the room, and all others, please move towards the back.

The next Board of Directors meeting will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Two Senoritas, 2601 West Ferguson Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Lunch will be provided.

All agendas are sent electronically and available at www.atcog.org. Should any Board Member need a copy printed and available at the meeting, please call 903.255.3555 or email sflowers@atcog.org. Page 3 MINUTES NORTH EAST TEXAS RURAL PLANNING ORGANIZATION, NORTHEAST TEXAS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT AND ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING APRIL 25, 2019 The North East Texas Rural Planning Organization (NETRPO), North East Texas Economic Development District (NETEDD) and Executive Committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County, called the meeting to order.

Item 2. Brady Fisher, Northeast Texas Resource Conservation & Development, gave the invocation.

Item 3. At this time, each attendee introduced themselves. Rural Planning Organization (RPO) Agenda Items

Item 4. Chris Brown, Executive Director, presented for reaffirmation the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) among ATCOG, ETCOG, and DETCOG. Motion to approve was made by Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County and seconded by Ann Rushing, Mayor, the City of Clarksville. It was approved.

Item 5. Chris Brown, Executive Director, presented for consideration amendment of the bylaws to the Northeast East Texas Rural Planning Organization (NETPRO). Motion to approve was made by Bob Throne, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Daingerfield and seconded by Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County. It was approved. Item 6. Chris Brown, Executive Director, presented for review and discussion the TxDOT Texas Transportation Plan (TTP) 2050 Process. This item was for information only, so no action was taken. This concludes all RPO agenda items. North East Texas Economic Development District (NETEDD) Committee Agenda Items.

Item 7. The next order of business was to approve the minutes as submitted of the North East Texas Economic Development District (NETEDD) Committee Meeting held Thursday, October 26, 2017, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Motion to approve was made by Judge Newsom and seconded by Billy Trenado, Councilman, City of Paris. It was approved.

Item 8. Chris Brown, Executive Director, presented for review and discussion the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). This item was for information only, so no action was taken. This concludes all NETEDD agenda items. Page 4 Executive Committee Agenda Items

Item 9. The next order of business was to approve the minutes as submitted of the Executive Committee Meeting held Thursday, January 31, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Motion to approve was made by Ann Rushing, Mayor, City of Clarksville, and seconded by Scott Lee, Judge, Titus County. The minutes were approved. Review and Comment.

Item 10. Paul Prange, Environmental Resources Coordinator, presented for consideration an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewal by the TXI Operations, LP., to authorize the continued operation of an existing concrete batch plant and construction of a second permanent concrete batch plant in New Boston, Bowie County, Texas. Motion to approve was made by James Carlow, Judge, Bowie County, and seconded by Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County. It was approved. Regular Business

Item 11. Amber Thurston, an Executive Assistant, presented for consideration approval of the appointment of one new member to the Area Agency on Aging Regional Advisory Council. Motion to approve was made by Judge Scott Lee and seconded by Judge Brian Lee. It was approved.

Item 12. Mary Beth Rudel, Deputy Director, presented for consideration approval of the ATCOG Information Security Policy & the Information Technology Acceptable Use Policy. Motion to approve was made by Becky Wilbanks, Judge, Cass County, and seconded by Mayor Rushing. It was approved.

Item 13. Patricia Haley, Criminal Justice Coordinator, presented for consideration authorizing the Executive Director, as the ATCOG Authorized Official, to submit an application to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for a grant to provide Regional Law Enforcement Training in the Ark-Tex Region for FY2020 and FY2021. Motion to approve was made by Judge Scott Lee and seconded by Judge Brian Lee. It was approved.

Item 14. Ms. Haley presented for consideration review and approval of applications and priorities/ recommendations established by the Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (RCJAC) concerning projects being submitted to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for funding consideration. Motion to approve was made by Judge Brian Lee and seconded by Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County. It was approved.

Item 15. Chris Brown, Executive Director, presented for consideration approval to establish a new depository account with Guaranty Bank & Trust for Ark-Tex Urban Transit, Inc. (ATUT) use and adding the President of the Board, Treasurer, Executive Director, and Deputy Director to the signatory cards. Motion to approve was made by Judge Carlow and seconded by Mayor Rushing. It was approved.

Item 16. Mr. Brown presented for consideration amendment of the Bylaws to the Northeast Texas Rural Planning Organization (NETRPO). Page 5 Motion to approve was made by Bob Thorne, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Daingerfield, and seconded by Judge Carlow. The item was approved. Other Business

Item 17. Mr. Brown presented, for information only, the Executive Director Report. a) Indirect Finance Reports b) Committee Meeting Minutes c) CSEC Newsletter Recognition Announcements Mr. Brown announced that the Red River Valley Association (RRVA) Regional Water Conference will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center, 5200 Convention Plaza Dr. Updates on I-69 & I-49 will also be provided during this meeting. There were no further announcements, so the meeting was adjourned.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS PRESENT L.D. Williamson, Judge, Red River County Brian Lee, Judge, Titus County Scott Lee, Judge, Franklin County Becky Wilbanks, Judge, Cass County Brandon Bell, Judge, Lamar County Doug Reeder, Judge, Morris County Robert Newson, Judge, Hopkins County Ann Rushing, Mayor, City of Clarksville Emily Glass, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Sulphur Springs Bob Thorne, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Daingerfield Billy Trenado, Councilman, City of Paris Brady Fisher, Northeast Texas Resource Conservation & Development Scott Norton, TexAmericas Center Stan Wyatt, Northeast Texas Municipal Water District BOARD MEMBERS PRESENT Frank Estes, Councilman, City of Avery Page 6 GUESTS PRESENT Reece DeWoody, Office of Senator John Cornyn Randy Reed, NETX Workforce Solutions April Corbit, NETX Workforce Solutions Kiann Richardson, NETX Workforce Solutions Doyce Winchester, TDEM Taylor Nye, Sulphur Springs News Telegram Susan Thorne, Guest STAFF PRESENT Chris Brown, Executive Director Mary Beth Rudel, Deputy Director Melinda Tickle, Director of Finance Amber Thurston, Executive Assistant Mae Lewis, Housing Manager Claude Ramsey, IT Manager Patricia Haley, Criminal Justice Coordinator Leslie McBride, Human Resources Manager Rea Washington, 911 Program Manager Patricia Haley, Criminal Justice Coordinator Paul Prange, Environmental Resources Coordinator ________________________________________ L.D. Williamson, President Ark-Tex Council of Governments