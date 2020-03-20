Operations Update
March 20, 2020
The Ark‐Tex Council of Governments’ highest priority continues to be the health and well‐being of the citizens in the ATCOG Region. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus (COVID‐19) on our communities, we are temporarily closing our office to the public to help limit person‐to‐person contact. Important phone numbers and links are provided below, with further information on our website at www.atcog.org or www.facebook.com/ATCOG. Or call 903-832-8636 for all other inquires. Please follow recommended precautions from our local officials and stay safe.
Area Agency on Aging
- Information and Assistance Services Toll Free‐ 800.372.4464
- Lreeve@atcog.org
Housing
- 988.3331
- lmckendree@atcog.org
- cglenn@atcog.org
Transportation (TRAX)
- Reservations by County
- Bowie, Cass, Franklin, Titus & Morris‐ 575.9014 pdurham@atcog.org
- Delta, Hopkins, Lamar, & Red River‐ 437.7497 dnabors@atcog.org
- T‐Line‐ http://t‐linebus.org/press%20release.pdf
- 903.794.8883
9‐1‐1 Addressing
- 373.9028
- vfields@atcog.org
4808 Elizabeth Street * Texarkana, TX 75503 * Phone 903/832‐8636