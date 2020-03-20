Operations Update

March 20, 2020

The Ark‐Tex Council of Governments’ highest priority continues to be the health and well‐being of the citizens in the ATCOG Region. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus (COVID‐19) on our communities, we are temporarily closing our office to the public to help limit person‐to‐person contact. Important phone numbers and links are provided below, with further information on our website at www.atcog.org or www.facebook.com/ATCOG . Or call 903-832-8636 for all other inquires. Please follow recommended precautions from our local officials and stay safe.

Area Agency on Aging

Information and Assistance Services Toll Free‐ 800.372.4464

Lreeve@atcog.org

Housing

988.3331

lmckendree@atcog.org

cglenn@atcog.org

Transportation (TRAX)

Reservations by County Bowie, Cass, Franklin, Titus & Morris‐ 575.9014 pdurham@atcog.org Delta, Hopkins, Lamar, & Red River‐ 437.7497 dnabors@atcog.org T‐Line‐ http://t‐linebus.org/press%20release.pdf 903.794.8883



9‐1‐1 Addressing

373.9028

vfields@atcog.org

4808 Elizabeth Street * Texarkana, TX 75503 * Phone 903/832‐8636