Arrests Made In Sulphur Springs Overdose Death

Authorities made two arrests in connection with the death of 21-year-old Braden Wooten of Sulphur Springs, who was found dead in his home last Saturday, December 23. During the initial response, pills were located and believed to contain Fentanyl. Investigators and Deputies investigated to determine who provided the contraband to the deceased. Over the last two days, two suspects have been arrested for delivery of the substance and charged in the death of Wooten. The two suspects are Xavier Hill and Bryson Lacey. They accused them of Murder and set their bond at one million dollars.