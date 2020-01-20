ASC – Sports

Whitfield, Holt Selected for Women’s Hoops Honors

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 16-18, 2020

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Keauna Whitfield, Jr., G, LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas) averaged 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game as the YellowJackets picked up a pair of victories. In a 74-57 win against Sul Ross State, she 27 points, nine boards, and three steals. Whitfield followed with 17 points and six rebounds in a 73-52 victory versus Howard Payne.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Holt, Sr., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Hannah Holt (Lumberton, Texas) led the No. 17/18 Cru in scoring in two victories last week and averaged 17.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. She also had three assists and a steal while shooting 48 percent (15-of31) as UMHB moved into a tie for first place in the ASC West Division. Holt had 18 points and seven boards in a 56-49 win against Hardin-Simmons, followed by 16 points and five rebounds in a 72-49 victory over McMurry. It is Holt’s fourth Player of the Week of the season and ninth of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Dallas junior guard Raenett Hughes (College Station, Texas) topped 30 points for the third time this season as part of a perfect 2-0 week for the Comets at home. Hughes was 15-for-18 from the floor, setting a new UTD single-game record for field goals made, for 34 points Saturday afternoon as the Comets held off Belhaven 67-60 to hold on to the top spot in the ASC’s East Division. She added nine points and five rebounds Thursday in an 86-55 home win over Louisiana College, missing most of the opening half due to foul trouble. For the week, Hughes averaged 21.5 points per game while shooting 78.3 percent (18-of-23) from the field.

East Texas Baptist senior forward Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 63-49 win against Howard Payne. In limited playing time of an 88-45 victory over Sul Ross State, she had eight points and shooting 60 percent (3-of-5) from the floor. For the week, Childress averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Louisiana College freshman guard ZyUnn Cormier (Duncanville, Texas) averaged 26.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as the Wildcats were 1-1 on the week. She scored 28 points with five rebounds and three steals against UT Dallas, followed by 25 points in a 75-67 win at Ozarks.

Belhaven junior guard Keke Lyles (Sawyerville, Ala.) scored 18.5 points per game to go with 4.5 steals as the Blazers went 1-1. She scored 17 points with five takeaways in a 65-61 at Ozarks, followed by 20 points and four steals at UT Dallas.

Ozark’s sophomore guard Carly Grace Dougan (Clarksville, Ark.) posted a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds against Louisiana College. Dougan averaged 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds for the week.

WEST DIVISION

Concordia Texas freshman guard Natalie Velardez (Levelland, Texas) led the Tornados in scoring and rebounding as they picked up a win over McMurry before falling to Hardin-Simmons on Saturday. On Thursday, Velardez had a near double-double against the War Hawks, scoring a team-high 17 points on 11 shots and grabbing a team-high nine rebounds in a 62-46 win. She followed that up with nine points, and four rebounds against the Cowgirls as CTX nearly rallied back from a 24-point deficit before falling late 62-55.

West, Armour Named Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 16-18, 2020

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nate West, Sr., G, LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior guard Nate West (Houston, Texas) broke the 16-year old ASC career scoring record, and the career triple-double record as the YellowJackets went 2-0 on the week. West now has 1,915 career points, passing the mark with 25 points, 13 assists, and ten rebounds – the fourth triple-double of his career – in a 107-87 victory against Howard Payne on Saturday. He also had 28 points, six boards, seven assists, and four steals in an 85-79 win over Sul Ross State. For the week, West averaged 26.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, and 4.0 steals per game, earning his fourth Player of the Week award of the season and 12th in his career.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Casey Armour, So., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Casey Armour (Killeen, Texas) posted double-doubles in both Cru wins, averaging 22.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. He added four blocked shots, nine steals, and four assists. Armour also shot 57 percent (16-of-28) from the field as he helped UMHB move to within a game of a first place in the ASC West Division. He recorded 20 points, 12 boards and four steals in an 84-78 victory against Hardin-Simmons. Armour followed with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and five steals in a 103-77 win over McMurry.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

UT Dallas senior forward/center Hans Burwitz (Allen, Texas) averaged a double-double as he scored 16.5 points and grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting 76.5 percent (13-of-17) from the field in the Comets two home wins last week. He scored a team-high 19 points with ten boards Thursday, going 7-for-7 from the field, in an 86-65 win over Louisiana College. He then added 14 points with another ten rebounds Saturday in a narrow 68-63 home win over Belhaven.

East Texas Baptist senior Chris Haynes (Houston, Texas) produced a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in the Tigers’ 102-85 win against Sul Ross State in the battle of division leaders. He shot 7-of-9 from the floor and was 3-for-3 from the line with four assists and four blocks. Hayes scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting with three steals in a 104-79 victory against Howard Payne.

Louisiana College junior guard Kae’ ron Baker (Navasota, Texas) averaged 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent (12-of-23) from the field and 71.4 percent (5-of-7) from outside as the Wildcats went 1-1. He posted 19 points and nine rebounds in a loss at UT Dallas. Baker followed with 16 points and five assists in a 78-68 win at Ozarks.

Belhaven freshman guard Luke Couch (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) averaged 18.5 points per game while shooting 61.9 percent (13-of-21) as the Blazers went 1-1 on the week. He had 13 points and three rebounds in an 86-77 win at Ozarks, followed by 24 points at UT Dallas.

Ozarks junior guard Jacobe Davis (Little Rock, Ark.) averaged 22.5 points and hit 60 percent (18-of-30) from the field over two games. Davis made 5-of-9 from the three-point line during the Eagles two home game stretch.

WEST DIVISION

Concordia Texas freshman forward Antoine Henderson (Bryan, Texas) was efficient for the Tornados, who snapped its four-game losing streak after defeating McMurry and Hardin-Simmons last week. Henderson led the charge for CTX against the War Hawks on Thursday, going 9-of-11 from the field, producing 21 points along with six rebounds in a 98-76 win. Henderson followed up that performance with a productive outing versus the Cowboys, going 9-of-12 from the floor, totaling 18 points and snagged six rebounds once again as the Tornados topped HSU 79-61. For the week, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 78 percent (18-of-23).

Howard Payne junior guard Jase Miguez (Nederland, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets in scoring for the week averaging 22.0 points per game. Miguez would score 22 points in each of last week’s games connecting on 55.8 percent (19-of-34) of his shooting, 60 percent (6-of-10) from behind the arc.