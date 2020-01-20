Woman Running Late For Work Sends Boss Unconvincing Picture Of Nail In Tire

A photo is circulating the internet that shows what is obviously a digitally painted image of a nail in a tire. The story goes that a woman was running late for work and sent the unconvincing image to her employer as proof of her bad luck that morning. No word on what happened with that whole situation. Internet commenters quickly pointed out that the “photo” is one of the first things that pops up when you Google search terms about flat tires and nails. Others began offering their real photos of busted tires for others to safely use.