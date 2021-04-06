ASC – Sports

McMurry Sweeps Baseball Players of the Week

Games: March 29-April 2, 2021

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Mike Gonzales, OF, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior outfielder Mike Gonzales (Kyle, Texas) led the War Hawks to a five-game win streak with four multiple-hit games on a pair of homers, a triple, and six RBI while hitting .571 (12-for-21). He also scored a run in all five games and had 10 for the week to go with two stolen bases. He scored the game-winning run of an 8-7, 15-inning win over Howard Payne in the series opener.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK –Nick Hamel, RHP, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior right-hander Nick Hamel (Schertz, Texas) pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout in an 8-0 win against Howard Payne. He allowed just two hits – singles in the first and seventh – while walking two and fanning six.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman designated hitter/left fielder Hunter Jones (Hewitt, Texas) drove in eight runs over four games last week and scored four more. He batted .400 (6-for-15) and hit his first home run of the season. Hunter’s play helped UMHB give head coach Mike Stawski his first ASC series win with the Cru as the team took two of three from Sul Ross State.

UT Dallas junior designated hitter Daniel Zamora (Austin, Texas) went 6-for-16 (.375) from the plate with four extra-base hits as the Comets posted a 3-1 record last week. Zamora opened the week by going 3-for-4 with four RBI and a home run in a 12-2 road win over Hardin-Simmons on Tuesday. He then went 3-for-11 with two doubles and a grand slam as the Comets took 2-of-3 games against East Texas Baptist later in the week. He was 2-for-5 with five RBI, and two runs scored Thursday as UTD downed the Tigers 14-6 in the series opener.

Louisiana College junior outfielder Alex Ashby (Crowley, La) led off the Wildcats’ first at-bat of the game with a first-pitch home run against Loyola New Orleans and LeTourneau in the series finale. He hit .500 (8-for-16) with a double, three homers, six RBI, three walks, six runs scored, and three stolen bases.

Ozark’s junior third baseman Luke Morrison (Tucson, Ariz.), hit a grand slam in game three against Belhaven to help Ozarks sweep the Blazers over the weekend. Morrison had a double, triple, and home run in the series while driving in seven, hitting .416 (5-for-12). Morrison owned a .916 slugging percentage.

Sul Ross State sophomore second baseman Jalen Benton (Lubbock, Texas) hit .385 (5-for-13) with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored in the series against Mary Hardin-Baylor. He was 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the opener, a 6-2 win.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

UT Dallas junior right-hander Carter Cochrane (Houston, Texas) tossed a complete-game two-hitter as the Comets opened a Friday home doubleheader against East Texas Baptist with a 4-3 victory over the Tigers. Cochrane did not allow an earned run while striking out three in the Comets’ come-from-behind, a walk-off win that allowed UTD to take the series against the Tigers.

Louisiana College senior righty Andrew Robinson (Shreveport, La.) got his bullpen session with two quick innings against Loyola New Orleans, not factor into the decision. During his regular start in the series finale against LeTourneau, he shut down the Yellow Jackets during the four innings he was in as he collected the win in the run-rule shortened 17-2 game. He fanned two batters over six scoreless innings of work.

Ozark’s senior left-hander Rodny Valdes (Panama City, Panama) threw 5.2 innings of three-hit baseball to win a 7-2 victory over Belhaven. He fanned four and allowed just one run, three hits, and three walks in the outing.

Sul Ross State junior righty Isaiah Moya (El Paso, Texas) pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out six in a 6-2 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor. He allowed just two unearned runs and did not walk anyone.

Gordon, Richey, McClellan, Stotts Named Softball Players of the Week

Games: April 1-2, 2021

EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Allie Gordon, 3B, So., Belhaven

Belhaven sophomore third baseman Allie Gordon (Macon, Ga.) hit .875 (7-for-8) with three doubles, eight batted in and six runs scored in the No. 10 Blazers’ sweep of Ozarks. She slugged 2.000 in the series.

EAST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Bailey Richey, RHP, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior right-hander Bailey Richey (Humble, Texas) went the distance in the first two games of the series against Louisiana College, picking up wins in both. She tossed her first shutout of the season, a 5-0 win in game two, allowing just three hits. She was 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and ten strikeouts on the week and only one walk over 14 innings, and it is Richey’s second Pitcher of the Week award of the season and fourth of her career.

WEST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Ashley McClellan, CF, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior center fielder Ashley McClellan (Midland, Texas) hit 9-for-14 (.643) and scored seven times as the War Hawks swept Howard Payne in a three-game series. She was 4-for-4 with four runs scored in the 11-5 opening win.

WEST DIVISION PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Kinleigh Stotts, LHP, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore left-hander Kinleigh Stotts (Covington, Texas) went 1-0 with a pair of saves in the War Hawks’ three-game sweep of Howard Payne. She posted saves in the first two games, then had a complete-game 7-1 win in the finale. Stotts struck out eight batters, allowing just one walk and three hits and a 0.63 ERA in 11 innings. It is her third straight Pitcher of the Week honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

LeTourneau sophomore catcher Callie Poore (Whitney, Texas) hit .556 (5-for-9) with a pair of doubles and seven RBI as the YellowJackets swept Louisiana College. She was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in the two games on Friday. Poore had two multiple-hit RBI games and drove in a run in each contest.

UT Dallas sophomore center fielder Avery Markley (Plano, Texas) was 2-for-6 with two doubles and two RBI in the Comets’ three-game series at No. 5 East Texas Baptist.

East Texas Baptist freshman designated player Tauryn Cummings (Houston, Texas) hit .600 (6-for-10) with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored in the No. 5 Tigers’ sweep of UT Dallas. She was 3-for-4 with the game-winning home run in the bottom of the seventh of the finale’s 5-4 victory.

Concordia Texas freshman third baseman Emily Moses (Etiwanda, Calif.) had at least one hit in every game as the Tornados took the series from Hardin-Simmons. She hit .600 (6-for-10) with two RBI and two runs scored.

Sul Ross State senior second baseman Samantha Chavez (El Paso, Texas) hit .444 (4-for-9) with a double, two RBI, and four runs scored as the Lobos went 2-1 against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

East Texas Baptist freshman right-hander Ashley Croft (Cypress, Texas) recorded her fourth shutout of the season with a five-inning, 8-0 win over UT Dallas. She had three strikeouts, allowing four hits with no walks in the game.

Belhaven sophomore righty Kennedy Carruth (St. Francisville, La.) captured a pair of wins against Ozarks, striking out 16 batters and allowing just three walks and six hits over 10.1 innings. She allowed one run for a 0.58 ERA.

Concordia Texas sophomore left-hander Bailey Tisdale (Santa Fe, Texas) tossed back-to-back complete-game victories to extend her winning streak to four. In the opening 3-0 win against Hardin-Simmons, she allowed four hits, two walks, and struck out four in the shutout win.

Sul Ross State junior right-hander Jodie Vaughn (Andrews, Texas) was 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA and four strikeouts over 8.1 innings against Mary Hardin-Baylor. She had a complete game, 5-0 shutout with three Ks and no walks against the Cru in the series finale.