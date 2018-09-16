ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 15, 2018

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Markeith Miller, RB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior running back Markeith Miller (Garland, Texas) ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, as the No. 2 Cru topped Sul Ross State 68-7 on the road. Miller averaged 11.2 yards a carry to earn his second straight Player of the Week award and third of his career.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Spencer Knox, WR, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior wide receiver Spencer Knox (Phoenix, Ariz.) posted three touchdown catches for 187 yards in the War Hawks’ 37-31 double-overtime loss at Howard Payne. Knox recorded catches of 61, 46 and 80 yards – which knotted the game at 24-24 and forced overtime. Knox also had two kickoff returns for 31 yards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Collin Wright, DE, Sr., Keller, Texas

Howard Payne senior defensive end Collin Wright (Keller, Texas) had 11 tackles with 3.5 for a loss of 20 yards in the Yellow Jackets’ 37-31 double-overtime win against McMurry. Wright also recorded 1.5 sacks for 14 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Rae Millsap, KR, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman kick returner Rae Millsap (Abilene, Texas) took the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown on his first collegiate touch as the No. 8 Cowboys won at Louisiana College 57-21. He finished with two kick returns for 99 yards and added a reception for 12 yards.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

East Texas Baptist senior wide receiver Richard Johnson (Cleveland, Texas) had six receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns, scoring the first of the game at the halfway point of the first quarter to give the Tigers the lead for good in a 51-21 win over Southwestern. He also had a 64-yard catch to start the third quarter.

Louisiana College senior wide receiver Drake Battaglia (Thibodaux, La.) had a six-reception, 72-yard, a one-score game in the Wildcats’ loss to No. 8 Hardin-Simmons. He had a 34-yard TD late in the game and ran two times for 14 yards.

Hardin-Simmons senior running back Jaquan Hemphill (Coleman, Texas) rank for 150 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns as the No. 8 Cowboys defeated Louisiana College 57-21 on the road.

Howard Payne junior wide receiver DunTayviun Gross (Tyler, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets receivers with five catches for 103 yards and touchdowns in 37-31 double-overtime win against McMurry. He also had a 46-yard punt return at the start of the fourth quarter that would set up a game-tying field goal.

Texas Lutheran sophomore running back Chris Monroe (College Station, Texas) opened the Bulldog scoring with a 25-yard run early in the first quarter en route to 127 yards in a 23-0 road win at Belhaven.

Defensive

East Texas Baptist senior defensive back Zack Biles (New Caney, Texas) helped shut down Southwestern’s triple option with five tackles and a 56-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the middle of the first quarter in the Tigers’ 51-21 victory.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore defensive end Khevon Shepard (Brenham, Texas) had five tackles with two for a loss in the No. 2 Cru’s 68-7 road win at Sul Ross State. He helped UMHB hold the Lobos to just 112 total yards.

Louisiana College sophomore linebacker Julius Johnson (Kaplan, La.) had his second straight double-digit tackle night in the Wildcats’ loss to No. 8 Hardin-Simmons. He recorded eight tackles, with a half tackle for a loss.

Hardin-Simmons senior linebacker Eriq Mitchell (Lago Vista, Texas) had eight tackles, with 1.5 for a loss, and an interception as the No. 8 Cowboys won at Louisiana College 57-21.

McMurry freshman linebacker Dakota Russell-David (Abilene, Texas) recorded 12 tackles, nine solos, with a tackle for a loss, and a 14-yard interception in the War Hawks 37-31 double-overtime loss at Howard Payne.

Texas Lutheran senior linebacker Emory Cuzze (Buda, Texas) led the Bulldogs with eight tackles, including one for a loss, in a 23-0 road win at Belhaven.

Special Teams

East Texas Baptist sophomore kicker Drew McKay (Forney, Texas) hit a 33-yard field in the third quarter and was 3-for-4 on extra points in the Tigers’ 51-21 victory over Southwestern.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman kicker Nicholas Medina (Austin, Texas) hit 8-of-9 extra points and connected on field goals of 29 and 31 yards to scored 14 points in his first collegiate game in the No. 2 Cru’s 68-7 road victory at Sul Ross State.

Texas Lutheran freshman punter Justice Porter (Houston, Texas) punted nine times for a 39.2 yard average with a long of 52 and four inside the 20 in the Bulldogs’ 23-0 victory at Belhaven.

Louisiana College senior punter Matthew Guth (Shreveport, La.) averaged 46.0 yards per punt on six attempts, including a booming 53 yarder. He downed three punts inside the 20 in the Wildcats’ loss to No. 8 Hardin-Simmons.