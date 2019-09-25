ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: September 16-21, 2019

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Catherine Croft, OH, Fr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas freshman outside hitter Catherine Croft (Buda, Texas) led the Comets with 12 kills (4.00 per set). They swept LeTourneau Saturday afternoon in the squad’s ASC home opener. Croft added seven digs, one block and an ace in three-set victory.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sydney McEachern, L, Jr., Belhaven

Belhaven junior libero Sydney McEachern (Keller, Texas) had a season-high in digs with 29 (5.80 per set) with six assists as the Blazers defeated Louisiana College in five sets on the road.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Marjani Myles, MB, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas junior middle blocker Marjani Myles (Houston, Texas) hit .410 with 2.22 kills per set as the Tornados went 3-0 in conference play on the week. She capped the week with ten kills and no errors while hitting .625 in a sweep at McMurry. Myles also recorded 0.67 blocks per set.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Adrien Valdez, L, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior libero Adrien Valdez (Pearland, Texas) led the Cru’s defensive efforts in a 2-0 week, averaging 4.50 digs per set. She put up 18 digs in a three-set win over McMurry, before adding nine more in UMHB’s sweep of Hardin-Simmons. Valdez totaled 27 digs with one kill, one service ace, and two assists.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

UT Dallas senior outside hitter Jillian Via (Frisco, Texas) had ten kills and 14 digs (4.67 per set) Saturday afternoon as the Comets swept LeTourneau in their ASC home opener. Via added three aces in the Comets’ fifth consecutive victory.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior setter Cory Jo Martin (Manvel, Texas) helped the Cru to a pair of 3-0 wins over McMurry and Hardin-Simmons. She averaged 9.67 assists per set, helping UMHB average 13.2 kills per set. Martin recorded 34 assists against McMurry before putting up 24 against Hardin-Simmons. She added four kills, 13 digs and five blocks on the week.

Belhaven sophomore middle blocker Callista Moore (Elizabeth, Colo.) had a season-high 18 kills (3.60 per set). It was while hitting .250 with six assists and eight digs in the Blazers’ five-set win at Louisiana College.

East Texas Baptist senior right side/middle blocker Bailey Byas (Pearland, Texas) hit .386 with 2.75 kills and 1.12 digs per set as the Tigers went 1-1 on the week. She had 16 kills in the lone ASC match of the week hitting .519 with only two attack errors in a five-set win at Louisiana College. Byas was one dig shy of a double-double and had one block. In the loss to Southwestern, she had six kills.

Defensive

Concordia Texas senior outside hitter Tristyn Massey (Amarillo, Texas) had 23 total digs (2.56 per set) throughout the Tornados three wins last week, including a 13-dig performance against McMurry on Saturday. At the service line, Massey racked up eight aces, including four in the win over Howard Payne on Tuesday. She also averaged 2.89 kills and 0.67 blocks per set.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 17-22, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Drew Mott, F, So., Ozarks

Ozarks sophomore forward Drew Mott (Arlington, Texas) scored once and tallied four assists to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 road record. Mott posted the game-winning goal against Hendrix while also recording two assists in 3-2 victory. Mott came back against Rhodes and recorded both assists in a 2-0 win. He created six shots, with three on goal, over two games.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Juan Cano, D, Jr., Ozarks

Ozark’s junior defender Juan Cano (Santa Clara, Belize) stellar play in the Eagles’ backline helped push the team to a pair of road wins during the week. Cano’s defensive effort limited Rhodes to just three shots on goal, while the Eagles posted a 2-0 shutout.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

LeTourneau freshman midfielder Russell Gray (Dallas, Texas) recorded first career multi-goal game with a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in the YellowJackets’ 6-3 victory over Millsaps.

Hardin-Simmons junior midfielder Mackenson Cadet (Providenciales, Turks, and Caicos) scored twice, including the game-winner, in the No. 8/10 Cowboys’ 4-2 non-conference win against Howard Payne.

East Texas Baptist freshman forward Isaiah Simien (San Antonio, Texas) scored both goals in the Tigers’ 3-2 loss to Millsaps. His goals came in the 44th and 57th minutes, giving ETBU the lead each time.

UT Dallas senior forward Alfredo Kaegi (Frisco, Texas) scored twice Friday as the Comets earned a 3-1 home win over Fontbonne. Kaegi broke open a tie game in the 20th minute with an unassisted goal to give the No. 24 Comets a 2-1 early lead and then added his second tally of the night just 33 seconds into the second half. He took five shots against the Griffins, three of which were on frame. Kaegi added an assist on Sunday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Emory.

Belhaven junior forward Brendan Koehn (Amory, Miss.) had three goals in the Blazers’ two wins. It included two in the last four minutes of a 4-1 win against MUW and the game-winning goal against Birmingham-Southern in a 3-2 victory to help the BU stay undefeated.

Howard Payne sophomore forward Angel Rivas (Forney, Texas) had four assists on the week, including three in the Yellow Jackets’ 4-3 win over Texas College. He would assist the game-winning goal in the 88th minute against the Steers.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons sophomore midfielder Austin Wills (Flower Mound, Texas) helped limit Howard Payne to just three shots on goal as the No. 8/10 Cowboys defeated the Yellow Jackets 4-2 in a non-conference contest.

Belhaven freshman goalkeeper Max Rudolph (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) recorded eight saves with 1.50 goals-against average in a pair of victories for the Blazers.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK.

Meets: September 21, 2019

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Nathaneal Rankin, Jr., Ozarks

Ozark’s junior Nathaneal Rankin (Plano, Texas) posted a 35th-place finish. He helped lead the Eagles at the Rhodes College Invitational Saturday in Memphis, competing against numerous NCAA Division I runners. He ran a 26:03.3 8K for the Eagles, helping the team finish 15th overall. It is Rankin’s second ‘Runner of the Week’ award of the season and fourth of his career.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Brianna Lopez, Fr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas freshman Brianna Lopez (Round Rock, Texas) was the top Runner for the Tornados for the second meet in a row. She recorded a time of 24:39.8 6K to place 90th overall at the Rhodes College Invitational.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

McMurry senior Latham Hensley (Meridian, Texas) was less than 15 seconds off his personal best in McMurry’s longest run to date. He finished in the top third of the field at the Saints Invitational at Our Lady of the Lakes in San Antonio. He led the War Hawks in 25th place with an 8K time of 28:48.1.

East Texas Baptist junior Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas) placed 62nd at the Rhodes College Invitational with an 8K time of 26:45.8.

Concordia Texas freshman Jacob Ismir (Fort Worth, Texas) ran an 8K time of 28:17.3 at the Rhodes College Invitational on Saturday, placing 127th overall. It is the second time this year Ismir has been the top Tornado runner at a meet.

Women’s

McMurry senior Shelby McWilliams (Cross Plains, Texas) led the War Hawks for the first time this year. She finished 20th overall with a time of 25:18.4 in her first 6K at the Saints Invitational in San Antonio, Texas. Her finish helped McMurry place fifth as a team.

Ozarks sophomore Silvia Chavez (Fort Smith, Ark.) paced the Eagles at the Rhodes College Invitational running a 26:23.0 6K to place 126th overall.

East Texas Baptist sophomore Almalisseth Rodriguez (Houston, Texas) was the Tigers’ top finisher as the Rhodes College Invitational, running a 6K time of 26:10.9 and placing 121st.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 17-22, 2019

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Reagan Sandford, F, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore forward Reagan Sandford (Gastonia, N.C.) recorded her first career hat trick in a 4-0 victory against Austin. She scored the first of three goals of the game in the 8th, 46th and 49th minutes for her second career Player of the Week award.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Rebekah Stevenson, M, Sr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau senior midfielder Rebekah Stevenson (Conroe, Texas) dominated the middle of the field defensively for the third straight game. LeTourneau picked up its third consecutive shutout, a 4-0 win against Austin. She played all 90 minutes in the shutout, limiting the Kangaroos to just four shots and two on goal.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Megan Theros, D, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior defender Megan Theros (Batavia, Ill.) anchored a Comet backline which recorded its fourth straight shutout Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 win at Rhodes. Theros and company allowed just two shots on goal by the host Lynx for her third career Player of the Week honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons sophomore midfielder Avery Lara (Abilene, Texas) netted two goals for the Cowgirls as they went 2-0. She had the game-winner in a 3-1 win against Piedmont.

Ozarks senior forward Madison Chaney (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) scored a goal in a 2-2 double-overtime tie against Hendrix. She took four shots in the match.

McMurry freshman forward Alyssa Daily (Vologda, Russia) scored twice as the War Hawks went 2-0-1 on the week. She had the game-winner in a 2-0 victory at Southwestern and had the first goal for McMurry in a 2-2 tied with Piedmont.

UT Dallas senior forward Stephanie White (San Diego, Calif.) iced the Comets’ seventh consecutive victory. She opened the season with a goal in the 69th minute Saturday in UTD’s 2-0 win at Rhodes.

East Texas Baptist sophomore midfielder Brianna Mickshaw (Katy, Texas) scored the tying goal at 2-2 in the 38th minute in a 4-2 loss to LSU Alexandria.

Belhaven freshman midfielder Sybil Roberson (Brandon, Miss.) scored a goal in the 82nd minute of a 2-0 win against MUW.

Howard Payne junior forward Lesly Garcia (Houston, Texas) scored twice in the Lady Jackets’ 5-0 win against Texas College.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons junior defender Rachel Bean (Frisco, Texas) helped lead the Cowgirls to a pair of victories, shutting out Grove City 3-0 and beating Piedmont 3-1. The HSU defense only allowed seven shots on goal.

Ozark’s senior keeper Kiara Henry (Rogers, Ark.) recorded a season-high 14 saves in a double-overtime 2-2 tie with Hendrix.

Belhaven sophomore goalkeeper Georgia Jordan (Madison, Miss.) posted a shutout, 0.41 goals-against average and 11 saves as the Blazers went 1-0-1 on the week. She had three saves in a 2-0 win against MUW and followed with eight more in a 1-1 double-overtime tie against Berry.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 21, 2019

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Wade Freeman, QB, So., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran sophomore quarterback Wade Freeman (Houston, Texas) threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the Bulldogs’ 31-21 road win over East Texas Baptist. He completed 10 of his 14 passing attempts for 151 yards and had two TD passes to CJ Romero (43 and seven yards) and one TD strike to Mason Perkins (for 13 yards). He also rushed for 58 yards and another touchdown on 12 carries.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jaquan Hemphill, RB, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior running back Jaquan Hemphill (Coleman, Texas) rushed for 198 yards and two scores and added a 25-yard touchdown reception in No. 7 Cowboys’ 63-20 win over Howard Payne. He tied the school record with 37 career rushing touchdowns, earning his fifth career Player of the Week honors.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cory McMahan, DB, So., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State sophomore defensive back Cory McMahan (Austin, Texas) broke a 0-0 tie in the first quarter with a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Lobos’ 21-7 at McMurry. McMahan also totaled three solo tackles and a break-up.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Anthony Avila, K, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore kicker Anthony Avila (Troy, Texas) hit all three of his field goals tries and added two extra points. She accounted for 11 of the No. 1 Cru’s points in the 23-13 win over Belhaven. He converted field goals of 44, 27 and 20 yards.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Howard Payne sophomore quarterback Caleb Estes (Rockwall, Texas) was 16-of-31 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ loss to No. 7 Hardin-Simmons.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman running back Jo’Vel McDaniel (Texas City, Texas) scored the No. 1 Cru’s first touchdown and went on to post the first 100-yard rushing game of his career in a 23-13 victory over Belhaven. On the day, he had 137 rushing yards on 21 carries and one TD.

East Texas Baptist senior running back Jeremiah Robertson (Huntington, Texas) kept the Tigers in the game with two rushing touchdowns and 150 yards rushing on 16 carries. It was in their 31-21 loss. He had an 85-yard run to give ETBU their first touchdown of the game in the second quarter and then had a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter to pull ETBU within 10.

Southwestern senior running back David Brandenburg (Spring, Texas) ran five times for 30 yards and caught two passes for 64 yards with a touchdown in the Pirates’ 50-3 win over Louisiana College.

Defensive

Howard Payne sophomore defensive back Connor Day (Splendora, Texas) led all tacklers in a loss to No. 7 Hardin-Simmons with 11, six solos, and picked off two passes.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defensive tackle Joey Longoria (Pearland, Texas) had five total tackles and two tackles for loss despite missing part of the second half with an injury in the No. 1 Cru’s 23-13 win against Belhaven.

Texas Lutheran junior linebacker DaKwa Davis (Magnolia, Texas) collected 13 total tackles for the second consecutive week in the Bulldogs’ 31-21 road win over East Texas Baptist. Davis also had an interception that he returned 25 yards down to the ETBU 3-yard line. He also collected 2.5 tackles for six yards in losses.

East Texas Baptist senior cornerback Anton Clark (Mansfield, Texas) helped the Tigers’ defense. It was after two players went down. He carried the team with a career-high 14 tackles, six solos, in a loss to Texas Lutheran. He had two sacks 13 yards and 3.5 TFLs for 16 yards.

Southwestern junior linebacker Ben Brockman (Midland, Texas) led the Pirates. He had six total tackles, including five solos, and blocked and recovered a punt at the Louisiana College 18, setting up a touchdown in a 50-3 victory.

Hardin-Simmons senior safety Dedrick Strambler (Midland, Texas) had four tackles, an interception return for 44 yards and forced a fumble in the No. 7 Cowboys’ 63-20 victory at Howard Payne.

Special Teams

Howard Payne freshman punter McGwire Martin (Canton, Texas) had seven punts for 284 yards for a 40.6 average in a loss to No. 7 Hardin-Simmons. He also recorded a long of 53 yards, two inside the 20 and two touchbacks.

Southwestern sophomore kicker Wil Herbst (Boerne, Texas) set the field position game. He had two touchbacks, connected on a 20-yard field goal and all five extra points in the Pirates’ 50-3 win against Louisiana College.

Hardin-Simmons junior kicker Jamie Pogue (Abilene, Texas) hit all eight extra points. He also had two touchbacks on kickoffs as the No. 7 Cowboys won at Howard Payne 63-20.