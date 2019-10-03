ASC -Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: September 30-October 1, 2019

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Ben Balen, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior Ben Balen (Freeland, Mich.) shot a -1, 71 in the first round of the UMHB Intercollegiate followed by +2, 75 round to win the UMHB Crusader Intercollegiate by one stroke for a combined 146 (+2). It was the second career individual title for Balen after his ASC Championships win last season. He helped the No. 10 Tornados win as a team by 30 strokes.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Victoria Gleghorn, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Victoria Gleghorn (Nacogdoches, Texas) finished second individually at the Lady Crusader Invitational. She fired a 74-76=150 (+6) to finish six strokes off the individual lead. Gleghorn’s play also helped lead the UMHB women to a fourth-place team finish.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

Belhaven freshman Dalton McKinney (Dallas, Texas) shot a 76 on the first day of the UMHB Intercollegiate, landing him in 11th place, then came back and shot a 71 (-1), jumping up nine spots to second place on day two. McKinney hit seven birdies and made 21 pars to finish with a 147, +3 over par, overall for the tournament, and named to the All-Tournament team for his performance.

Howard Payne junior Kyle Anderson (Pearland, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets with a 70-79-149 (+5) to tie for fifth at the UMHB Intercollegiate. He made, and eagle and was -3 on par 5s.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Luis Legarreta, Jr. (Spring, Texas) tied for eighth at the UMHB Intercollegiate after shooting a 78-74=152 (+8). His play helped the Cru to a second-place team finish.

Hardin-Simmons senior Matt Jouett (Houston, Texas) tied for eighth with a 77-75=152 (+8) at the UMHB Intercollegiate.

WOMEN

UT Dallas junior Lindy Patterson (McKinney, Texas) tied for fourth place as the Comets competed in the Lady Crusader Fall Invitational, held at Squaw Valley Golf Course. Patterson shot an opening-round 80 (+8) Monday, but bounced back with the second-lowest round of the day on Tuesday, carding a two-over 74 over the final 18 holes.