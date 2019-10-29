ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: October 22-26, 2019

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caroline Shecterle, S, Sr., UT Dallas

UT Dallas senior setter Caroline Shecterle (Pearland, Texas) sparked the Comets to a pair of road sweeps last week. Shecterle averaged 8.50 assists per set in UTD’s 6-2 offense as the Comets’ primary setter, leading UTD to a .338 team hitting percentage over the two contests. She had 21 assists (7.0 per set) Tuesday in the Comets’ 3-0 non-conference road win over Austin. Shecterle then collected 30 assists (10.0 per set) Friday in a road sweep of LeTourneau. It is her fifth Player of the Week award of the season and seventh of her career.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sydney McEachern, L, Jr., Belhaven

Belhaven junior libero Sydney McEachern (Keller, Texas) recorded 28 digs (5.60 per set) in her only match of the week, a five-set win against Louisiana College. She also recorded two aces in the match.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kayla Janikula, MB, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore middle blocker Kayla Janikula (Kingwood, Texas) .446 as the Cru went 3-0 on the week. She opened with a 10-1-22 performance against Southwestern, adding six digs and four block assists. She followed with a 10-2-23 showing against Hardin-Simmons, adding one service ace, two digs, and four block assists. Janikula then hit 13-1-20 against McMurry with seven block assists. She totaled 41.5 points on the week, averaging 2.54 kills per set and 1.15 blocks per set. It is Janikula’sJanikula’s second Player of the Week award of the year.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Marjani Myles, MB, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas junior middle blocker Marjani Myles (Pearland, Texas) was influential in the Tornados’Tornados’ two wins last week, averaging 1.86 blocks and 1.86 kills per set. In a sweep of McMurry, Myles registers a season-high nine total blocks for the match. On Saturday, she added four more blocks in the win over Hardin-Simmons for her third Player of the Week honors of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Sul Ross State sophomore middle blocker Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) hit recorded her sixth triple-double of the season with 18 kills, 19 assists and 13 digs in a four-set win at Howard Payne.

Howard Payne outside hitter Mitsue Rodriguez (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 2.00 kills per set in the Lady Jackets’Jackets’ losses to Hardin-Simmons and Sul Ross State.

Concordia Texas senior outside hitter Tristyn Massey (Amarillo, Texas) had back-to-back double-digit kill performances as the Tornados went 2-0 last week. In the win over McMurry, Massey had ten kills with four assists and seven total blocks. On a senior day, Massey hit at a .357 mark, registering 12 kills and only two errors, while also tallying 11 digs for a double-double, her seventh of the season. For the week, she hit .309 with 3.14 kills, 2.14 digs and 1.42 blocks per set.

Belhaven sophomore middle blocker Callista Moore (Elizabeth, Colo.) averaged 2.00 kills per set as the Blazers went 1-1 on the week.

Defensive

UT Dallas freshman outside hitter Catherine Croft (Buda, Texas) averaged 2.33 kills and 4.17 digs per set as the Comets posted a 2-0 record on the road last week. Croft opened the week with 16 digs (5.3 per set) in a non-conference road sweep of Austin Tuesday, adding six kills and a pair of blocks. She then had nine digs (3.0 per set) along with eight kills and another block Friday in a road sweep of LeTourneau.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior outside hitter Corinne Novak (Georgetown, Texas) helped the Cru to a 3-0 week with a solid performance on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Novak led the Cru with 60 digs over three matches, averaging 4.62 digs per set. She opened with 23 digs against Southwestern on Tuesday, then followed that with 16 against Hardin-Simmons on Friday and 21 against McMurry on Saturday. Novak added four block assists against War Hawks. Offensively, she hit 41 kills and recorded three assists.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’SWOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 21-27, 2019

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Taylor Bernal, F, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior forward Taylor Bernal (Abilene, Texas) scored a goal and assisted the game-winner in the No. 25 Cowgirls’Cowgirls’ 4-0 victory against Concordia Texas. Bernal netted her 10th goal of the season in the 24th minute, earning her second Player of the Week award of the year.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kara Moore, F, Fr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne freshman forward Kara Moore (Azle, Texas) scored on a penalty kick. He assisted the game-winner on a corner kick in a 2-1 double-overtime victory at East Texas Baptist Moore had four total shots, one on goal playing every minute of the Lady Jackets two wins.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kiara Henry, GK, Sr., Ozarks

Ozark’s senior goalkeeper Kiara Henry (Rogers, Ark.), posted two shutouts and tallied 12 saves to give the Eagles a 2-0-0 record during the week. Henry recorded six saves in each game, with a 2-0 win against Louisiana College and a 1-0 overtime victory against Belhaven. It is the second Player of the Week award of Henry’s career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Ozark’s junior midfielder Breezie Davis (Coweta, Okla.), provided the Eagles with the heroics as she netted the game-winning goal in overtime to upend Belhaven 1-0. Behind her game-winner, Ozarks posted a 2-0-0 record during the week. She totaled three shots over two matches.

UT Dallas sophomore forward Rana Hussein (Houston, Texas) scored twice. She added an assist for five points in the Comets’Comets’ 6-0 win over Louisiana College Saturday in UTD’sUTD’s regular-season home finale. Hussein took a game-high seven shots in the victory, finishing with five shots on target.

Belhaven senior forward Peyton Papenburg (Brandon, Miss.) in getting the Blazers an early lead as her first goal came just 40 seconds into the UT Dallas match to give the Blazers a 1-0 advantage, which held throughout the half as both teams retired to the locker rooms. The second goal for Papenburg and the Blazers came in the 66th minute of a 2-0 win.

East Texas Baptist junior forward Ashleigh Rondon (Carrollton, Texas) scored two goals and had an assist on the weekend for five points. She scored in the 19th and 63rd minutes of a 3-2 overtime win against Sul Ross State to make it 2-1. She then had the assist on the golden goal in OT. In a 2-1 overtime loss to Howard Payne, Rondon had three shots with two on goal.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons senior midfielder Morgan McAdams (Abilene, Texas) helped the No. 25 Cowgirls to a 4-0 shutout over Concordia Texas Saturday. She and the HSU limited the Tornados to just six shots on goal. McAdams also scored the second goal of the game in the 13th minute.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defender Saige Serigny (Cedar Park, Texas) helped the Cru to a 1-0 win against McMurry. She scored the game-winning goal in the 55th minute and played 90 minutes on a UMHB backline that allowed just two shots on frame and ten shots total.

Howard Payne sophomore defender Mariah Gonzales (Buda, Texas) scored the Lady Jackets’Jackets’ game-winner in a 2-1 double-overtime victory at East Texas Baptist. With a 1-0 shutout win at LeTourneau earlier in the week, Mariah Gonzales anchored the HPU defensive unit playing every minute of the two games.

UT Dallas senior defender Megan Theros (Batavia, Ill.) sparked the Comets to their ASC-leading 11th shutout of the season Saturday afternoon as UTD blanked Louisiana College 6-0. Theros and company limited the visiting Wildcats to just two shots in the contest, both of which coming in the opening half.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 21-27, 2019

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Oliver Placencia, M, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman midfielder Oliver Placencia (Fort Worth, Texas) recorded his first career hat trick in a 6-0 victory against Howard Payne. He scored the game-winner in the 22nd minute of the contest. Placencia then had an assist on the game-winner in a 3-0 shutout over Sul Ross State on Saturday. It is Placencia’s second Player of the Week honors of the season.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Max Ponticorvo, M, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist senior midfielder Max Ponticorvo (Queens, N.Y.) netted a pair game-winners helping the Tigers to a 2-0 week and staying in the hunt for an ASC Championship spot. He hit the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute in the 1-0 win over Sul Ross State and then collected his second game-winner in the 81st minute of a 3-2 win over Howard Payne on Sunday. He had five points on the week, also assisting on a goal against the Yellow Jackets. It is Ponticorvo’s second Player of the Week award of the year.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Austin Dunegan, GK, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman goalkeeper Austin Dunegan (Heath, Texas) was inserted into starting lineup in the last week, delivered a pair of shutouts in the YellowJackets’ final homestand. He made five saves in a 6-0 win over Howard Payne, then stopped three more shots in a 3-0 shutout of Sul Ross State.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Ozark’s freshman forward Jackson Rogers (Paris, Texas) scored twice in a 6-0 win against Louisiana College. Both of his goals came in the first half. Rogers totaled five shots over two matches.

McMurry senior midfielder/forward Miguel Esteban Jr. (Houston, Texas) scored two goals on his first two shots of the game in a 2-1 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday in Abilene.

Howard Payne freshman midfielder Alexander Paz (Texas City, Texas) scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season in the 3-2 loss at East Texas Baptist.

UT Dallas senior midfielder Hunter Williams (Corpus Christi, Texas) tallied the game-winner in the 88th minute as the Comets edged Belhaven 2-1 in a downpour Thursday night. After the Comets took an early lead on BU, the Blazers scored the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 81st minute. Williams’ goal not only prevented overtime in the rain but kept the Comets in the hunt to host the ASC Championship next month. He also added an assist in UTD’s 10-0 home win over Louisiana College Saturday afternoon.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons junior defender Gilbert Mugisha (Masisi, Democratic Republic of Congo) led the No. 11/17 Cowboys defense to a 0-0 double-overtime shutout against Concordia Texas, allowing just five shots on goal.

Concordia Texas freshman defender Nicolas Kopinsky (Houston, Texas) was a key figure for the Tornados’ defense last week, helping them to a pair of shutouts over McMurry and No. 11/17 Hardin-Simmons. Against the War Hawks, Kopinsky and the defense only allowed five shots for the whole game, including just one on goal, pitching their seventh shutout of the season. Kopinsky and the defense followed it up with another shutout, this time against the Cowboys, who took 22 shots on the night, but only seven of them on goal in 110 minutes of action.

Ozark’s freshman defender Juan Cano (Santa Clara, Belize) helped the Eagles to a 6-0 shutout against Louisiana College, allowing just five shots on goal.

East Texas Baptist junior keeper Justin Groves (Lindale, Texas) earned two wins with a shutout as the Tigers stayed in contention for an ASC Championship spot. He had a 1-0 shutout win over Sul Ross State on Thursday with four saves. He then had a save in a 3-2 win against Howard Payne.

UT Dallas senior defender Mason Anderson (Frisco, Texas) sparked the Comets to their eighth shutout of the fall Saturday afternoon as they blanked Louisiana College, 10-0, in the squad’s regular-season home finale. The Comets limited LC to just one shot in the victory, that coming in the second half. Anderson and company also lifted the Comets to a 2-1 rain-soaked win over Belhaven Thursday night, holding the Blazers to just eight shots and limiting BU’s scoring to just a penalty kick.