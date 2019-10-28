Astros One Win Away, Plus Friday Night Review in Today’s Sports Update

In game 5 of the World Series, the Nationals scratched starter Max Scherzer because of neck spasms just hours before the game, and replaced him with Joe Ross against Gerrit Cole. The Astros led the entire game finishing with a 7-1 win. Game 6 is tomorrow night at 7:07pm with Houston leading the series 3-2.

The Cowboys were off yesterday, but the Houston Texans battled back against the Raiders and came away with a 27-24 win.

A shakeup once again in the AP College football poll. LSU is now #1, followed by Alabama at #2, Ohio State is 3rd, Clemson is 4th, Penn State is 5th, followed by Florida at #6, Oregon is #7, Georgia is #8, Utah is 9th and Oklahoma drops to 10th. Baylor is 12th and SMU is 15th.

The No. 23 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team

thrilled the Homecoming crowd with a 62-21 rout of Western New Mexico

University at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Friday Night High School results

Honey Grove 42 Como-Picton 0

Commerce 20 Howe 14

Lone Oak 14 Bonham 7

Detroit 18 Clarksville 12

Chisum 54 Prairiland 20

Lindale 41 Mt Pleasant 28

Gilmer 28 Pittsburg 6

Paris 54 Sanger 7

Greenville 25 Sulphur Springs 13

Hooks 31 Mt Vernon 14

Hughes Springs 48 Redwater 0

Daingerfield 56 Waskom 35

Paul Prewitt 45 Elysian Fields 33

Rivercrest 52 Boles 14

Coming up this Friday night in High School Football

Mt Pleasant at Jacksonville on KLAKE 97.7, (6-2) Daingerfield at (8-0) Paul Pewitt on STAR Country 96.9, North Lamar at Paris on 101.9 KBUS and MIX 107.7, Sulphur Springs at Kaufman on STAR Country 95.9. Also, Commerce at Bonham, Clarksville at James Bowie, Cooper at Leonard, Blue Ridge at Prairiland, Detroit at Mt. Enterprise, Liberty Eyelau is at Pittsburg, Redwater at Mt Vernon, New Boston at Hughes Springs, and Como Pickton is at Rivercrest. Gilmer is off.