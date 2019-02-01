At The Movies For Friday Feb. 1

“Miss Bala” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer

Gloria finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength. Based on the Spanish-language film. Stars: Gina Rodriguez, Thomas Dekker, Vivian Chan, Barbarella Pardo

"Arctic" [PG-13] (Limited)

A man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown in hopes of making it out alive. Stars: Mads Mikkelsen, Maria Thelma Smáradóttir