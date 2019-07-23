Attempted Armed Robbery Of Sulphur Springs Convenience Store

Sulphur Springs Police is investigating the attempted armed robbery of the Super Handy convenience store in the 1400-block of College Street. Investigator Bryan Shurtleff told us that a black male armed with a handgun, wearing gloves, dressed in all black, and wearing a ski-mask covering his entire face entered the store and demanded money. He was described as being 5-7 to 5-10 inches tall. For some reason, the suspect got spooked and fled the store without taking anything. Anyone with information should contact the SSPD or Crimestoppers at 903-885-2020.