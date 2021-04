A Wood County woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing government money. Investigators say twenty-four-year-old Brianna Clarisse Banks of Hawkins stole an Economic Stimulus check from an individual’s post office box in Avinger and then used the victim’s name, social security number, and date of birth to open a checking account, but used her own address on the account. She faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.