Baby Formula Arrives From Germany At DFW

Much needed baby formula has arrived in North Texas. A plane carrying a shipment of baby formula landed at DFW airport THursday afternoon. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier (hah-vee air) Becerra (buh sair uh) says the plane from Germany delivered 110,000 pounds of formula with more on the way. The formula will be available across the country through Nestle/Gerber distribution channels. Operation Fly Formula” was created to deal with the shortages in the US caused by the shut-down of a baby formula plant.