Basketball Playoffs

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRL’S STATE PLAYOFFS
Thursday
1A
Newcastle (33-1) 59 – Westbrook (28-9) 37
Turkey Valley (36-2) 54 – Neches (29-7) 41
3A
Huntington (35-6) 47 – Columbus (26-10) 33
Shallowater (26-12) 59 – Rains (36-2) 47
5A
Frisco Liberty (32-7) 66 – Richmond Randle (30-8) 37
Mansfield Timberview (39-1) 67 – Cedar Park (27-11) 45
Friday
2A
Martins Mill (34-5) 54 – Goldthwaite (34-3) 43
Nocona (34-3) 44 – Wellington (29-6) 42
4A
Waco La Vega (30-11) 65 – Dallas Lincoln (30-3) 60 OT
Canyon (29-6) 53 – Boerne (34-4) 39
6A
Duncanville (33-4) 39 – Humble Summer Creek (35-3) 31 OT
South Grand Prairie (32-3) 53 – Northside Brennan (32-3) 42
Saturday
1A
Newcastle (34-1) 48 – Turkey Valley (36-3) 32
3A
Huntington (35-6) vs. Shallowater (26-12) at 10:00 am
2A
Martins Mill (34-5) vs. Nocona (34-3) at 1:30 pm
5A
Frisco Liberty (32-7) vs. Mansfield Timberview (39-1) 3:00 pm
4A
Waco La Vega (30-11) vs. Canyon (29-6) at 7:00 pm
BOY’S REGIONAL PLAYOFF
Friday
6A REGION II
Rockwall (21-14) 51 – Nimitz (25-13) 39
Lake Ridge (31-6) 67 – Cypress Ranch (26-12) 56
Rockwall (21-14) vs. Lake Ridge (31-6) at Lufkin Sat at 1:00 pm
5A REGION II
The Colony (31-5) 60 – Longview (32-5) 58
Lancaster (27-5) 74 – Lone Star (32-4) 50
The Colony (31-5) vs. Lancaster (27-5) at Garland Sat Noon
4A REGION II
Oak Cliff Faith (22-1) 84 – Pinkston (21-18) 61
Carter (31-5) 47 – Anna (21-15) 45
Oak Cliff Faith (22-1) vs. Carter (31-5) Commerce Sat at 3:00 pm
3A REGION II
Paradise (27-11) 58 – Tatum (27-10) 53
Ponder (35-6) 66 – Chapel Hill MP (35-2) 58
Paradise (27-11) vs. Ponder (35-6) Prosper Sat at 1:00 pm
2A REGION II
Lipan (33-4) 45 – North Hopkins (29-8) 42
Muenster (26-6) 48 – Poolville (30-6) 34
Lipan (33-4) vs. Muenster (26-6) McKinney Sat at 1:00 pm
2A REGION III
Beckville (27-7) 53 – Martins Mill (32-5) 48
Shelbyville (27-7) 71 – LaPoynor (24-12) 55
Beckville (27-7) vs. Shelbyville (27-7) Athens Sat at 1:00 pm
1A REGION III
Gordon (20-6) 51 – Dodd City (30-8) 33
Graford (33-4) 44 – Slidell (28-9) 38
Gordon (20-6) vs. Graford (33-4) Mansfield Sat at 2:00 pm