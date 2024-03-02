Basketball Playoffs

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S STATE PLAYOFFS

Thursday

1A

Newcastle (33-1) 59 – Westbrook (28-9) 37

Turkey Valley (36-2) 54 – Neches (29-7) 41

3A

Huntington (35-6) 47 – Columbus (26-10) 33

Shallowater (26-12) 59 – Rains (36-2) 47

5A

Frisco Liberty (32-7) 66 – Richmond Randle (30-8) 37

Mansfield Timberview (39-1) 67 – Cedar Park (27-11) 45

Friday

2A

Martins Mill (34-5) 54 – Goldthwaite (34-3) 43

Nocona (34-3) 44 – Wellington (29-6) 42

4A

Waco La Vega (30-11) 65 – Dallas Lincoln (30-3) 60 OT

Canyon (29-6) 53 – Boerne (34-4) 39

6A

Duncanville (33-4) 39 – Humble Summer Creek (35-3) 31 OT

South Grand Prairie (32-3) 53 – Northside Brennan (32-3) 42

Saturday

1A

Newcastle (34-1) 48 – Turkey Valley (36-3) 32

3A

Huntington (35-6) vs. Shallowater (26-12) at 10:00 am

2A

Martins Mill (34-5) vs. Nocona (34-3) at 1:30 pm

5A

Frisco Liberty (32-7) vs. Mansfield Timberview (39-1) 3:00 pm

4A

Waco La Vega (30-11) vs. Canyon (29-6) at 7:00 pm

BOY’S REGIONAL PLAYOFF

Friday

6A REGION II

Rockwall (21-14) 51 – Nimitz (25-13) 39

Lake Ridge (31-6) 67 – Cypress Ranch (26-12) 56

Rockwall (21-14) vs. Lake Ridge (31-6) at Lufkin Sat at 1:00 pm

5A REGION II

The Colony (31-5) 60 – Longview (32-5) 58

Lancaster (27-5) 74 – Lone Star (32-4) 50

The Colony (31-5) vs. Lancaster (27-5) at Garland Sat Noon

4A REGION II

Oak Cliff Faith (22-1) 84 – Pinkston (21-18) 61

Carter (31-5) 47 – Anna (21-15) 45

Oak Cliff Faith (22-1) vs. Carter (31-5) Commerce Sat at 3:00 pm

3A REGION II

Paradise (27-11) 58 – Tatum (27-10) 53

Ponder (35-6) 66 – Chapel Hill MP (35-2) 58

Paradise (27-11) vs. Ponder (35-6) Prosper Sat at 1:00 pm

2A REGION II

Lipan (33-4) 45 – North Hopkins (29-8) 42

Muenster (26-6) 48 – Poolville (30-6) 34

Lipan (33-4) vs. Muenster (26-6) McKinney Sat at 1:00 pm

2A REGION III

Beckville (27-7) 53 – Martins Mill (32-5) 48

Shelbyville (27-7) 71 – LaPoynor (24-12) 55

Beckville (27-7) vs. Shelbyville (27-7) Athens Sat at 1:00 pm

1A REGION III

Gordon (20-6) 51 – Dodd City (30-8) 33

Graford (33-4) 44 – Slidell (28-9) 38

Gordon (20-6) vs. Graford (33-4) Mansfield Sat at 2:00 pm