Biden Returning To Texas For Fund Raising

President Joe Biden

Three weeks after touring the Texas border, President Joe Biden is returning to the Lone Star State. Experts say this week’s campaign swing is looking for dollars, not votes.  Rice University political analyst Mark Jones says there is plenty of cash for the Commander-In-Chief to raise in Texas. Although the state votes red, there are some deep-pocketed democrats. President Biden will be in Dallas tomorrow and then Houston on Thursday, according to a White House Advisory.

