Supreme Court Rules to Stay Immigration Enforcement Bill

The Texas Immigration Enforcement Bill remains on hold indefinitely. The US Supreme Court extended its stay on the start of the law known as SB-4. Carrollton immigration attorney Nathan Christensen says his clients, once again, are heaving a sigh of relief. The President of the Dallas Police Association is glad the bill is not taking effect because Dallas police have received no training on how to enforce it. Jaime (hy-me) Castro says the law would mark the first time his members would be doing the work of federal agents.