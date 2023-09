State Troopers responded to a fatal 2-vehicle wreck south of Winona, according to an affidavit and determined that 22-year-old William Charles Chaplinski of Big Sandy, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. Chaplinski struck a northbound SUV head-on, the affidavit indicates. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter due to the death of another person involved in the crash. Bond was set at $600,000.