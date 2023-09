Bond has been set at $100,000 or each of four men accused of drug trafficking in Camp County. Fifty-two-year-old Troy Joe Anderton of Mount Pleasant, 31-yearf-old Brendan Ray Allen Anderson of Pittsburg, 45-year-old Eddie Charles Fletcher Jr. of Longview, and 31-year-opld Devontae Ladre Jeffery, of Mount Pleasant were taken into custody after deputies responded to a shots fired call.More than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine was seized.