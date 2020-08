Bogata will host its Farmer Market on three upcoming Saturdays. They will be held on August 13, September 4 and September 24 from 4pm – 8pm at Hwy 271 @ Hwy 37. It will feature locally grown produce as well as locally made arts and crafts. For more information call Lee Williams at 316-209-8447 or Chrystal Wolfe at 903-341-7515.