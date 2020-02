Dewayne Fetner

Bowie County

Bond is more than $2.2 million for a Northeast Texas man accused of causing a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. Officials charged 29-year-old Dewayne Fetner, of Texarkana, with Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault. Janet Bedford was killed and the driver of the other vehicle, Kaleb Harp, was seriously injured. Fetner was treated for minor injuries. Other passengers in Harp’s vehicle included his wife and two juveniles.