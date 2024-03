Bond is $200,000 for a Paris woman charged with embezzlement from her employer. Allegedly, 50-year-old Cheri Elaine Maxfield wrote herself paychecks from K&G Mowers totaling $192,118 more than her salary. The thefts reportedly occurred in 2022, 2023, and January 2024. Business owner Kevin Kelley said his accountant is still reviewing his books, and Maxfield may have stolen even more.