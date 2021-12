Charles Orin Lee Nash

Cass Sullivan

Bond is $100,000 each for the two men arrested for allegedly robbing Suphur Springs’ Love Truck Stop. Officials arrested 18-year-old Charles Orin Lee Nash of Sulphur Springs and 22-year-old Cass Hunter Sullivan of Royse City after a tip led detectives to Commerce. They charged both with first-degree felony Aggravated Robbery. They allegedly stole a box containing 35 cartons of cigarettes. There were no injuries in the holdup.