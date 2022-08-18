Broken Bow Chamber Junior Leadership Program

The Broken Bow Junior Chamber Leadership program teaches the importance of giving back through community services. The program was established to provide opportunities for community-based education and leadership development to high school students in area. The Broken Bow Junior Chamber Leadership Programs strives to produce capable student leaders who are equipped with the education and experiences necessary to become productive citizen of their communities.

The program runs from August to June each year. “This year’s group will meet on Tuesday nights at 5:30and we will have community leaders speaking about resources and careers in our community,” said Charity O’Donnell, Executive Director. Anyone wanting more information about this program, can contact the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce at 580-584- 3393 or email bchamber@pine-net.com or stop by and pick up an application. Completed applications can be turned in at the chamber office or the high school counselor’s office. The deadline is August 23, 2022. A link to application is attached to this story

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/1?ui=2&ik=27f0605d73&attid=0.2&permmsgid=msg-f:1741511024584157422&th=182b170cc8c3e8ee&view=att&disp=inline&realattid=182b1702c8b4a9005e22

###

For more information:

Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce

Charity O’Donnell 580-584-3393 bchamber@pine-net.com

www.brokenbowareachamber.com