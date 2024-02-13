Paris ISD Students Bring Home Awards From Regional Science Fair

Students from Paris Independent School District showcased their scientific prowess at the Region 8 ESC Science Fair held on February 8th, 2023. Among the talented participants, three students stood out and proudly brought home awards, demonstrating their dedication and excellence in the field of science. Competing in such events allows students to apply their knowledge and skills in a practical setting and fosters a spirit of curiosity and innovation that are crucial for their academic and personal growth. The achievements of these students reflect their hard work, creativity, and passion for science, inspiring others to explore the wonders of the world through scientific inquiry and experimentation.

Aikin Elementary fourth grader Seth Loza placed first in the Elementary Behavioral/Biological category with his “Battle of Fruit DNA” project. Seth’s dedication, creativity, and hard work are evident in his project, showcasing his passion for science and learning.

Crockett Intermediate fifth grader Anniston Bray placed first in the Elementary Invention category with her innovative project titled “Garbage to Grub.” Bray’s project focused on recycling waste materials into food for animals, demonstrating Anniston’s forward-thinking mindset and concern for sustainability.

Sixth grader Nathan Darst, also from Crockett Intermediate, placed third in the Junior High/High School Invention category with his project “Build a Better Nerf Gun.” Darst’s invention was created to increase the blaster’s range and power to travel further.