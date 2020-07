A former caseworker accused of sexually assaulting a Northeast Texas teen she had supervised while employed at a juvenile facility has pleaded not guilty on all charges. 26-year-old Jessica Pratt allegedly picked the underage victim up from a convenience store in Pittsburg and drove him to her father and stepmother’s house in Hooks where she sexually assaulted him on several occasions. Pratt is currently free on bond, and her next court appearance is scheduled for August 24.