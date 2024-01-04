ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cause of Death For East Texas Inmate Determined

Susan Ann Taylor
Smith County Jail

A medical report has established the cause of death of a female inmate in the Smith County Jail. Reportedly, 58-year-old Susan Taylor collapsed in the day room of the jail, and medical personnel administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. They transported Taylor to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. They ruled the cause of death to be a pulmonary embolism resulting from a pre-existing medical condition.

