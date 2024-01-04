Cause of Death For East Texas Inmate Determined

A medical report has established the cause of death of a female inmate in the Smith County Jail. Reportedly, 58-year-old Susan Taylor collapsed in the day room of the jail, and medical personnel administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. They transported Taylor to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. They ruled the cause of death to be a pulmonary embolism resulting from a pre-existing medical condition.
Related Articles
Cell-O-Core Plant Closing In Sulphur Springs
7 hours ago
Paris Police Report For Thursday, January 4
7 hours ago
Deport Baseball Sign-Ups
7 hours ago
Choctaw County Murder Arrest And Investigation
11 hours ago