Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Hopkins County arrested Kavrin Raphael Massey on multiple warrants. He’s charged with Money Laundering of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of More than four ounces but less than four pounds of Marijuana. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies booked two into the Hopkins County Jail on Felony Drug charges filed by U.S. Marshals. They charged Michael Jerome Conner with Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Kandi Ann Hankins in connection with a drug-related conspiracy. They released no other information.