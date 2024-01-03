Sandlin Header 2022
Dillon Cecil Joins United Way Board Of Directors

 

The United Way of Lamar County announced today that Dillon Cecil has joined their Board of Directors.

Mr. Cecil moved back to Paris in May of 2023 with his wife Laura, and two kids, Clayton and Sawyer to start working for Liberty National Bank as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.  He previously lived in Dallas working for TIB, NA, a nation-wide Correspondent Bank, and spent nine years assisting Community Banks in East and Central Texas grow their communities and local economies.  Dillon currently serves on the Board for the Paris Education Foundation, Liberty National Bank’s Board, and is now looking forward to serving the community through United Way.

The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) strives to be a leader in meeting the communities’ needs by creating programming and working with partners to improve the education, financial stability and health of everyone in our county.  In 2024, UWLC will distribute $460,000 in funding to 19 partner agencies and has budgeted $200,000 to their rent and utility assistance programs. For more information on the United Way of Lamar County visit www.lamarcountyuw.org or call 903-784-6642.

