Center For Pain Management Opens

Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) is pleased to announce the opening of the Center for Pain Management at Titus. The Center opened August 1 and is ready to serve the community. “The Center for Pain Management at Titus will focus on a holistic approach to pain management, including interventional pain therapies, medication review, physical therapy, and behavioral therapies. The goal of our clinic is to improve the quality of life and reduce the use of opioid pain medication,” said Valerie Snyder, ANP-C. TRMC recognized a need for this service, not only in Titus County but also in the surrounding areas. Shortly the Center for Pain Management will have office hours in both Mount Vernon at the office of Dr. Jean LaTortue and in Daingerfield at the Family Care Center. TRMC is excited to expand their services with Dr. William Hooks Jr., Dr. Chandramouli Iyer, and Adult Nurse Practitioner, Valerie Snyder.

“Chronic Pain Management that is close to home is a vital need in our community. Providing consistent, high quality, pain management services is our mission. Before, we’ve relied on providers to come into our community from out of town to provide limited services. This type of service often required our patients to drive elsewhere for continued care. The Center for Pain Management at Titus aims to fill that gap by supporting our local physicians and patients here at home,” said Dr. William Hooks Jr., Center for Pain Management Medical Director. Center for Pain Management is located at 203 W 20th St Suite C, Mount Pleasant, Texas, and will see patients Monday-Friday eight in the morning until five in the afternoon. Please contact The Center for Pain Management at Titus at 903.434.7130 for questions and appointments, or visit our website at www.TitusRegional.com for more information.