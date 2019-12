The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has a Special Enrollment Period, and it is available to seniors who reside in North Carolina, Texas, and South Dakota. Recent severe weather affected those states’ January 31, 2019 deadline. An extension is as follows:

South Dakota – SEP End Date – January 31, 2020 Texas – SEP End Date – January 31, 2020 North Carolina – SEP End Date – January 31, 2020

Call 800-729-5109