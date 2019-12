Texas State Parks are offering adventures to kick off the next decade by participating in a First Day Hike. This New Year’s Day, Texas State Parks will host a variety of programs for the whole family to enjoy. They aim to help visitors commit to their New Year’s resolution to get healthy. The First Day Hikes events range from strolls on scenic trails, a midnight walk, polar plunges, bike rides, and short treks with four-legged family members to more strenuous hikes for experienced visitors.