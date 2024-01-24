Denny’s Paris Header
Certified Business Coach Hosting Free Webinar on Hiring

Dr. Richard Flesher

Certified Master Business Coach and personnel expert Dr. Richarfd Flesher will be part of a free webinar this coming Friday, January 26, at 2:00 pm. Doc is and will be discussing the qualities to look for in a new hire, how to train a new hire, and how to retain a great employee. The webinar will be part of a presentation on CRM for small businesses. Here’s the link – Pinksavvy.net/webregister. Doc is a former board member of the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce.

