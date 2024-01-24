Denny’s Paris Header
World Series Trophy Making Its Way To Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant This Month

As a longtime sponsor of the Texas Rangers, the Choctaw Casino–Resort in Durant continues to celebrate the team’s big World Series win by hosting the World Series Trophy and multiple Rangers players at The League inside the Sky Tower of the casino.

Choctaw Nation associates can view the trophy ahead of the general public, so don’t miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Fans will have the chance to take a photo with the World Series Trophy and get memorabilia signed by Rangers. Hall of Famers Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, Fergie Jenkins, and Rangers’ pitchers Dane Dunning and Jon Gray, a Shawnee, Oklahoma native, will sign one item per person. Guests will receive memorabilia, free Rangers’ shirts, and more while supplies last.

THURSDAY, JANUARY. 25

  • World Series Trophy Photos (Associates) – 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm.
  • Rangers Captain (mascot) Photos – 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
  • World Series Trophy Photos (General Public) – 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
  • Autograph Session – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

The League at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant

4216 US-69

Durant, OK 74701

