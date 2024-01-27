Chairman Of Mt Pleasant’s Planning And Zoning Dies

The City of Mt Pleasant’s Facebook page extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michael Davis, who passed away unexpectedly. Michael has served the City with expertise and dedication as Chairman and a Planning and Zoning Commission member since 2013. Michael was also serving as Chair of the Board of Adjustment through his lengthy record of volunteer service. Michael leaves a lasting and positive mark on the City of Mount Pleasant. His leadership and friendship will be greatly missed by all those at City Hall who had the good fortune to know and work with him.