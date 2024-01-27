ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022

Mail Carrier Delivers More Than Mail

McKinney is celebrating mail carrier Carolyn Norton for doing the right thing when she sees what ends up being $10,000 cash on the side of the road. It took months for police to figure out who all the cash belonged to, but now it is back in the hands of its owner. On September 5 at 6:40 am, Carolyn was on her way to work at the post office when she saw hundreds of $20 bills flying around the service road to North Central Expressway. She called 9-1-1, and police helped pick up 483 $20 bills that totaled $9,988. McKinney Police found a receipt identifying Anthony Jablonski, a homeless veteran who lived out of his car. Jablonski had wrecked his vehicle that September morning.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved