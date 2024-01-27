Mail Carrier Delivers More Than Mail

McKinney is celebrating mail carrier Carolyn Norton for doing the right thing when she sees what ends up being $10,000 cash on the side of the road. It took months for police to figure out who all the cash belonged to, but now it is back in the hands of its owner. On September 5 at 6:40 am, Carolyn was on her way to work at the post office when she saw hundreds of $20 bills flying around the service road to North Central Expressway. She called 9-1-1, and police helped pick up 483 $20 bills that totaled $9,988. McKinney Police found a receipt identifying Anthony Jablonski, a homeless veteran who lived out of his car. Jablonski had wrecked his vehicle that September morning.