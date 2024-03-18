Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Child Advocates Cheering New Texas Law

Child advocates are cheering for a new Texas law that forces adult content websites to verify the age of their users. The largest pornography company in the world has responded by blocking access to all Texans, no matter their age. Bob Sanborn with “Children At Risk” says the law is a step towards changing a culture that normalizes the sale of sex. The Canada-based company blocking access to all Texans has been fighting the law. They feel it’s a free speech violation. But an appeals court dismissed the argument.

