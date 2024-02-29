Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Children Rescued During Oklahoma Drug Raid

 

Three children all under the age of 10  have been rescued from a Wapanucka residence where, Johnston County investigators say, a total of eight adults were arrested for drug trafficking and distribution. The investigation stemmed from a traffic stop about a month ago that generated information and evidence resulting in the drug raid. The arrested suspects have not been publicly identified. The children were placed in a safe environment by child welfare officials. No other details have been released.

