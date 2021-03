On Saturday, March 20, students from Chisum High School travelled to Denison to compete in the UIL Bi-District One Act Play contest. Performing their production of Unexpected Tenderness, Chisum placed fourth.

Lighting technician Jacob Peralta received the Tech Award.

Evan Braziel was named Honorable Mention All Star Cast.

Hayden Braziel and Haylie Boyd were selected to the All Star Cast.

The Chisum One Act Play is directed by Keith McNeal. Mr. McNeal is assisted by Jennifer Cullum.